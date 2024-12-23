Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.61 Per Share

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 4.6081 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 11.6 %
PDBA stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 273,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
