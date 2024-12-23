Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 1,092,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

