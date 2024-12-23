Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2548 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PYZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
