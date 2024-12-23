Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2548 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PYZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

