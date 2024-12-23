Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

