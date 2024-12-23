Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

KBWD stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.57. 304,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,423. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.