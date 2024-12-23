Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

KBWD stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.57. 304,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,423. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

