Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,872. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

