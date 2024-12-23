Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,872. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.