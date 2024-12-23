Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

