Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $86.48.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
