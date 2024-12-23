InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Plans Dividend of $0.16

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BSJV traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

