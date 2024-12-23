IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Acquires £60,800 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Sutherland bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £60,800 ($76,420.31).
IWG Stock Performance
Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 153.10 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.46. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.60 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 211 ($2.65).
About IWG
