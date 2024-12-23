IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Acquires £60,800 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Sutherland bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £60,800 ($76,420.31).

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 153.10 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.46. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.60 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 211 ($2.65).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

