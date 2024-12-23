James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Jon Yeung Acquires 3,500 Shares

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Yeung bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £8,050 ($10,118.15).

James Cropper Price Performance

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.81 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 828 ($10.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.94.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

James Cropper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.