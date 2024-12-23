James F. Oliviero III Sells 220,230 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 220,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $744,377.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,194,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,690.54. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CKPT stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
