Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 500000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Katoro Gold Trading Down 7.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £960,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Katoro Gold
Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Katoro Gold
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.