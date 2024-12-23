Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 111,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,552. The firm has a market cap of $484.34 million, a PE ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.49. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

