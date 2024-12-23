Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Madison Venture Corporation Purchases 5,500 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Madison Venture Corporation bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

TSE MPC opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

About Madison Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.