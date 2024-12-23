Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Madison Venture Corporation Purchases 5,500 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Madison Venture Corporation bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00.
Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance
TSE MPC opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30.
About Madison Pacific Properties
