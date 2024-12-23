Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $5,861,769.60.

On Friday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $5,007,386.56.

On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -433.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,526,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,765,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

