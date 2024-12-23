Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.61.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.20. 300,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.12 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

