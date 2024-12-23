Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 226,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 430,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

