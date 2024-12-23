Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,394,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,023,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

