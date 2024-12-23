Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 899,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,373,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 10.9 %

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.