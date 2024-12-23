National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE NHI opened at $69.85 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

