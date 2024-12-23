Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $117.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,158. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after buying an additional 512,928 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after buying an additional 466,818 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $16,590,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

