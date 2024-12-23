Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 124,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 73,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $476.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

