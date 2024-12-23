Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. Plans $6 Million IPO for December 27th (PHH)

Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (PHH) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on Friday, December 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,200,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. generated $1.9 million in revenue and $400,000 in net income. Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. has a market-cap of $131 million.

Dawson James Securities and D. Boral Capital (formerly EF Hutton) acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We manufacture skincare products, including anti-aging products and exfoliation products. Our product line covers almost 200 items.Â We sell our skincare and beauty products in our own stores and through a network of franchisees throughout China. Our operating subsidiaries specialize in providing skincare and cosmetic products under our brand name â€śPark Haâ€ť in China. Our operating subsidiaries develop our proprietary beauty products and offer complimentary after-salesÂ beauty services in our physical stores. Park Ha Jiangsu, in addition to operating our two physical stores, is the research and development center focusing on skincare products development and improvement for sensitive skin. Xinzhan leads the marketing and promotional efforts and is the entity in charge of our franchising business. Park Ha Shanghai is a training center for our franchisee staff. As part of our value-addedÂ service for our products, our directly operated and franchise stores offer â€ślight beauty experience,â€ť a quick complimentary after-salesÂ beauty service performed in the stores. Light beauty experience is offered to our customers as an effective way to demonstrate how our products are used in order to deliver the best results. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024.Â (Note: Park Ha Biological Technology cut the price range of its small IPO to $4.00 to $6.00 – down from $5.00 to $7.00 originally – and kept the number of shares at 1.2 million shares – to raise $6.0 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its new range, according to an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 9, 2024. Background: Park Ha Biological Technology filed its F-1 on Aug. 26, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 1.2 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $7.0 million.)Â “.

Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 34 employees. The company is located at 901 & 901-2, Building C Phase 2, Wuxi International Life Science Innovation Campus 196 Jinghui East Road Xinwu District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province Peopleâ€™s Republic of China 214000 and can be reached via phone at +86 400 012 7562.

