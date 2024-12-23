PEDEVCO Enters into Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P./Alliance Global PartnersHOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) announced today that it has entered into a Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partner

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PEDEVCO’s 8K filing here.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also