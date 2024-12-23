PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

