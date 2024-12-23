Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $530.00 and last traded at $530.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.96.

Pontiac Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $10.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.35.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

