Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $51,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in XPO by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

