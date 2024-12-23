ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 16,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 26,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

