ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.38. 18,736,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 30,856,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7475 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
