ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.38. 18,736,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 30,856,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7475 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

