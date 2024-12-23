Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

