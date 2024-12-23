ResearchCoin (RSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.78 Million

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $97.78 million and $699,684.85 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ResearchCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ResearchCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,837.84 or 1.00046338 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,870.37 or 0.99036389 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin launched on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,798,000 tokens. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.93417068 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $784,001.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ResearchCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ResearchCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ResearchCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.