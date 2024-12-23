Reviewing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Lyft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.97 billion 3.63 $547.63 million $3.38 28.37 Lyft $5.46 billion 1.03 -$340.32 million ($0.16) -84.81

Akamai Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 14 2 2.77 Lyft 0 28 9 1 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akamai Technologies and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $116.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $17.77, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.27% 14.63% 6.85% Lyft -1.19% -1.58% -0.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Lyft on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

