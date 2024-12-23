Reviewing TSS (TSSI) & Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 55.89 TSS Competitors $1.64 billion $105.06 million -0.20

TSS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TSS has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s peers have a beta of -1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

