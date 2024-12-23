Reviewing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WEX alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.66 billion 2.54 $266.60 million $7.88 21.50 Viad $1.40 billion 0.65 $16.02 million $0.50 85.82

This table compares WEX and Viad”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 6 6 1 2.62 Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $228.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. Viad has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 12.45% 31.35% 3.92% Viad 2.68% 47.55% 5.49%

Summary

WEX beats Viad on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. This segment consists of Banff Jasper Collection, the Alaska Collection, the Glacier Park Collection, FlyOver, and Sky Lagoon. The Spiro segment operates as an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibition segment engages as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers; and tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.