Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,874,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,425,180 shares.The stock last traded at $3.05 and had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

