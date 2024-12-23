Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,876 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. 16,622,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,097,232. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,791 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.