Roger Steinepreis Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) Stock

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK – Get Free Report) insider Roger Steinepreis acquired 2,500,000 shares of Meeka Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($62,500.00).

Meeka Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Meeka Metals Company Profile

Meeka Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and rare earth properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Murchison gold project covering an area of 343 square kilometers located in the prolific Murchison Gold Fields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Meeka Gold Limited and changed its name to Meeka Metals Limited in July 2022.

