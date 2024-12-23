Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty accounts for approximately 4.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 677,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,499. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $2,280,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,568. This represents a 40.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,282 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.