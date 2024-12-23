Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 303,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,433,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 145,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

