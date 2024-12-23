Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Savara Stock Performance

Savara stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $554.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

