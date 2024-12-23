Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.73. 526,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 447,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.