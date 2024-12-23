Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 217200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 91,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

