Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.33. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

