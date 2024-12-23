Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 130,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 425,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,151.44. This trade represents a 32.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

