Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Solventum stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

