SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 412,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 279,011 shares.The stock last traded at $48.92 and had previously closed at $49.11.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

