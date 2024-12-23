Staked TRX (STRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $125,136.95

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Staked TRX has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $138.57 million and $125,136.95 worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked TRX token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.28654737 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,662.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

