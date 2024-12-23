Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 26,143 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the average daily volume of 9,260 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rumble in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,382,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,088. Rumble has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUM

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.