SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 6142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.68.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

