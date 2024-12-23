Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 8.1 %

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,473.12. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,011,601 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 405.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 111,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 83,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.